Mad rush as parliamentary candidate sprays cash at NDC primaries

Money People Cash.png Captured in white and in her vehicle, the woman was mobbed by delegates who were picking up money

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Literally, money was in the air from all angles as delegates struggled to get their fair share when contender, Juliana Kinang-Wassan decided to spray money at the Ejura-Sekyedumase electoral center during voting.

Captured in white and in her vehicle, the woman was mobbed by delegates who were picking up the monies which were all around.

In an interview with Joynews, Juliana said that she only sprayed the money because she discovered some money in her car and decided to share it.

Juliana Kinang-Wassan is contesting in the parliamentary primaries against Muhammad Bawahh Braimah

This is however against the electoral rules of the National Democratic Congress as it is considered campaigning.

The National Democratic Congress is currently holding its presidential and parliamentary primaries today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In all, 356,624 delegates will be voting in 259 constituencies nationwide. 739 parliamentary aspirants are competing while 3 presidential aspirants are contesting.

Delegates will be voting in 420 voting centers across the country.

