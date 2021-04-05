Madina Job Center organizes free 'Mushroom Farm Training' for 1000 women in the Madina constituency

The initiative is targeted at eradicating unemployment and providing employable skills

Source: Madina Center

In working to end hunger, achieve food security, improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture (SDG2), Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq), the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency is organizing a one day intensive Master Class for Women in Mushroom Farming.

This initiative is being implemented by the Madina Job Center, the flagship initiative of the Member of Parliament in collaboration with the International Mushroom and Spices Alliance Limited. The Madina job center among its many objectives is primarily targeted at eradicating unemployment, providing employable skills and giving job opportunity to constituents of Madina.



With the Madina market as a major trading hub, beneficiaries of the Mushroom Farm training are assured of ready market. This project aims at contributing to the socio economic development of the constituency by raising Agricultural Entrepreneurs who will feed into the supply chain of trade and manufacturing. Agriculture contributes 19.7% of Ghana’s current GDP, accounts for over 30% of export earnings and serves as a major source of input to the manufacturing industry.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu gave the assurance that the initiative in Agriculture is the first of many commitments to fulfilling promises of economic growth and creating opportunities for his constituents made during his campaign. He added that not only will the women be trained for free but well performing beneficiaries will be supported to set up sustainable small scale mushroom farms across the constituency. This he believes will go a long way to support the economic development of the Constituency and provide decent jobs to many.



Mrs. Priscilla Naa Aklerh Plange, the CEO of the Madina Job Center intimated that, the women in the constituency are excited about this opportunity and are registering in their numbers. She encouraged more women to apply since the project will be in 10 implementation phases and targeted to impact 1000 women. She called for more partnership and collaboration for community development focused projects.