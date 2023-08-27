Madina La Nkwantanang MCE calls for doubled efforts towards achieving greater dividends TVET

Madina La Nkwantanang MCE, Jennifer Dede Adjabeng

Source: Francis Cofie, Contributor

The Madina Technical Institute(MTI) held its 50th Graduation, Speech and Prize-Giving Day at the school premises at Madina in Accra with a call on stakeholders in education to redouble their efforts to achieve expected dividends in Technical and Vocational Education and Training( TVET) for national development.

Parents have also been urged to give their children the opportunity to usefully deploy the TVET skills they acquire after completion rather than shelving them to focus on other interests which erodes the knowledge acquired.



The Guest Speaker for the occasion, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly Hon. Jennifer Dede Adjabeng who made the call advised the graduands to make themselves relevant at all times by showcasing their newly acquired abilities.



It was under the theme "Gender Responsiveness in TVET, a catalyst for national development".



According to her, for the nation to make bigger strides in its developmental efforts, we have to affirm our commitment to TVET education which forms the bedrock of most industrialized nations.



She said the assembly would continue to partner with the institute to expand infrastructure and other educational needs of the institute in the foreseeable future to accommodate more students.

Hon. Adjabeng commended the teachers of the institute for their selfless efforts towards achieving the desired outcomes of the institute thus far.



In all, about 117 students graduated who pursued various courses of study.



The Principal of the Institute, Mrs.Bertha Gidiglo said the institute, since its establishment in 1957 has come a long way to impart vocational and technical skills to the youth and the vulnerable in society.



She said initially, the institute was set up to cater for female students only but later switched to one that admitted both male and female students.



"Even as we are in a world that is predominantly led by men, we believe that gender equality is necessary for achieving sustainable development which will not be possible without full participation and engagement of women", she said.

According to her, women at all levels must have equal access to decision-making, leadership opportunities and investment in the country's future.



On challenges faced by the institute, she said despite all the support it receives occasionally, notable challenges persist which include inadequate classrooms, lack of accommodation for staff, and lack of state-of-the-art workshops for student use among others.



She appealed to stakeholders and all well-wishers to support the institute in tackling these challenges for a smooth operation of the institute.



In a speech read on her behalf, the Director General of GhanaTVET, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity said by promoting gender responsiveness in TVET education, we break down barriers that have traditionally hindered the full participation of women in technical fields.



"As we observe this 50th-anniversary event, it is imperative to reflect on the progress we have made in integrating gender responsiveness and inclusion into our TVET delivery landscape", she said.

She said it was refreshing to note that our educational institutions are gradually embracing these principles by providing equal opportunities for all, regardless of gender and disability to realize their dreams in the world of skills training.



"In the search for inclusive development, we recognize the pivotal role that TVET plays in equipping our youth with practical skills and knowledge necessary to drive our nation forward", Mrs Awity pointed out.



On her part, the Acting Director of the Department of Community Development Mrs Rachel Kpelle said MTI was one of the 29 Community Development Vocational Training Institutes(CDVTI) under the department which benefitted from Youthful Skills Transfer under which formal vocational and training skills are offered to women and men who were not having the needed skills to position them in the area of work.



However, she said, with the promulgation of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020,( Act 1049), all the 29 former CDVTIs have been ceded to the TVET Service.



In a concluding remark, the chairman for the occasion and a principal member of the Ogbojo ruling council, Mr. Robertson Togbor Abam urged the alumni of the school to come to the aid of the school.

There was an exhibition to showcase various handiworks of the students In catering, artefacts, and fashion, among others.