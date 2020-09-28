Madina MP announces free remedial classes for SHS graduates

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Abubakar Saddique Boniface

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Boniface Abubakar Saddique has announced the opening of free remedial classes for all Senior High School graduates who are willing to further better their grades to gain admission into the various tertiary institutions across the country.

According to the MP, the only legacy he wants to leave for the teeming youth of Madina is education.



The MP, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface made this announcement when he engaged with some youth of the area as part of telling the Madina story, 'Four Years under the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo.'



According to him, this new policy will offer an opportunity for all SHS graduates who have issues with their grades to better it for admissions into the various tertiary institutions be it nursing, university, security agencies, specials duties, teacher training colleges and technical universities next year.



The MP together with a renowned educationist, Kabiru Seidu are rolling out the remedial programme at a school near Bethany Presbyterian Church at Zongo Junction in the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region.



"In the past, I had the opportunity for some qualified youth to travel to China to do their Master’s programme, we combed the whole of the Zongo communities without getting a holder of a free degree programme," he said.

This is what am hoping to change next year by creating opportunities for more youth from the area to enrol in the various tertiary institutions, he maintained.



Adding; "Already I have been able to give scholarships to some five hundred students from the basic education level all the way to the university level."



He pledged to do more if given the opportunity to serve the people in his second term as MP for the Constituency.



He said, "I will do my possible best to leave a legacy of seeing more Zongo youth climbing the educational ladder from Madina especially with the introduction of the much-touted Free Senior High School policy under the leadership of the visionary president Nana Addo...We promised Free SHS and we have delivered."



"NPP intends to use the Free SHS policy in the next ten years to eliminate illiteracy from Ghanaian society... Capacity building is the core agenda going forward as your MP and how to find skills for the unskilled," he added.

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor