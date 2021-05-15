Madina MP calls for peaceful co-existence

Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina

Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, has called on Muslims to exhibit the virtues that underpin Ramadan to promote peaceful co-existence in their communities.

He said Muslims must reflect on the main lessons learnt during the one-month spiritual exercise as they exhibited virtues such as patience, tolerance, selflessness and obedience to God.



Mr Sosu made the call when he joined about 100 youth in the Constituency to celebrate Sallafest, which comprised games such as Sack Race, Lime and Spoon, Musical Chairs and Tug-of- War at Madina.



Being one of the initiatives of the MP, the Sallafest is to boost the celebration of Eid-Ur-Fitr and support the Muslim community.

It is also to support Islamic schools with educational facilities, Hajj sponsorship and brilliant but needy Muslims. He said Ghana needed those virtues now more than ever due to political polarisation, corruption and immorality in society, which were drawing back national progress.



Mr Sosu said he had also launched a project on health for the constituents, which would see quarterly free medical outreach programmes, establishment of recreational centre for the aged and registering them on the National Health Insurance Scheme, as well as offering financial assistance to people with critical medical conditions.