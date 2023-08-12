Madina MP donates medical items worth GHC1 million to hospitals

Items donated by the MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has donated medical items worth GHC 1 million to some health facilities within the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality.

The beneficiary institutions include Madina Polyclinic (Rawlings circle), Pentecost Hospital (Alpha), Pantang Hospital, Madina Polyclinic (Kekele), and Danfa Health Center.



The gesture was made possible by the Health Project Office of the MP led by Dr Yennusom Maalug with support from the Municipal Health Directorate and Life for Relief and Development.



Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the items to the beneficiaries on Thursday (10 August) at La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality Assembly, Sosu said the equipment will enhance the operations of the institutions in attaining SDG3.



Some of the items donated included hospital beds, hospital tables, wheelchairs, stadiometers, anesthetic equipment’s, orthopaedic kits, over 100 big boxes containing syringes and intravenous canula’s of all sizes.



Other items included, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, hand wash soaps, gloves (both surgical and disposable), lubricating gels, surgical gowns and drapes, bed spreads and tracheostomy care kits.

In addition, physiotherapy items like Zimmer frames and other walking aids were donated. Safety boxes, peritoneal dialysis infusions, oxygen masks and so many more items were also donated.



About Health Project



The Health Project is just one of the various projects set up by Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu to bring development to the people of Madina Constituency. The other projects include Education, Job creation, Sports amongst others.



The Health Project team which is led by Dr. Yennusom Maalug, consists of a carefully selected group of experts whose main goal is to execute the healthcare vision on the Member of Parliament for his constituents.



The mandate of the Health Project includes quarterly medical outreaches for communities within the constituency; establishment of recreational center for the aged; establishment of Mobile clinics; registering constituents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme; providing financial assistance as well as raising funds for constituents who have certain medical conditions that the treatment is expensive.