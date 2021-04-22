Madina MP launches educational fund to mark 100 days in office

Mr Sosu marked his 100 days in office with the launch of an educational fund

Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina has launched an educational fund to provide scholarship support to brilliant, but needy students in the Constituency.

The project also established an award scheme to recognise hardworking teachers in every electoral area.



Other initiatives within the project included; the replacement of chalkboards in both private and public schools with maker boards to aid effective teaching and learning, and an annual inter-schools debate for both junior and senior high schools.



The launch also marked Mr Sosu's 100 days in office as Member of Parliament for the area.



Mr Sosu committed an amount of GHC50,000 as seed capital for the project.



He said under the project, library facilities in each electoral area, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories and the completion of abandoned school projects would also be executed.



"There will also be an award scheme for the best graduating law student of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and the graduate will also get the opportunity to become an intern in his law firm".

Mr Sosu explained that the 100 days in office had become a benchmark for measuring every administration, adding that, "it gives us the opportunity to gauge the policy direction of every administration."



Highlighting his achievements in his first 100 days in office as an MP, Mr Sosu said: " I set up the Madina Job Centre project as part of efforts to deal with unemployment in the Constituency.



He said since the centre was set up three months ago, 650 people had secured jobs while over 4,000 applications had been processed.



"The government alone cannot create sufficient sustainable jobs and that is why MPs needs to think outside the box to create jobs for their people".



Professor Charles Barnor, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA commended him for launching the scholarship project, adding that, "there have been instances where students had to defer their programmes due to lack of funds."



He said the project would go a long way to complement the government's efforts to ensure that the youth were educated.