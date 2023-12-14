Madina MP proposes two new Islamic public holidays for Muslims

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has put forward ground-breaking amendments to Ghana's Public Holidays Act, submitting two bills aimed at fostering a more progressive and inclusive society.

The first bill, titled "the Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (No.1)," seeks to enhance productivity and address religious inclusivity. Sosu aims to amend the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act, 2001, Act 601, to eliminate the president's power to declare additional public holidays.



The bill proposes granting the president authority to merge public holidays, shift the celebration of public holidays falling from Tuesday to Thursday to Fridays, remove criminal sanctions for non-observance of public holidays, and address related matters.



“When passed, public holidays that fall on days between Tuesday and Thursday shall be observed on Fridays. A substitute public holiday is an ordinary day that is treated like a public holiday instead of an actual public holiday. The basis for this proposal stems from the fact that productivity may be at its peak in the middle of the working week, say on a Tuesday or Wednesday,” portions of a statement signed by him read.



The amendment also empowers the president to merge the celebration of any two public holidays in a calendar year for the public interest and productivity.



Additionally, the bill seeks to abolish the criminalization of conduct associated with public holidays by repealing the Offences and Penalties provisions under section 5 of Act 601.



The second bill, known as "the Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (No.2)," aims to extend public holidays for Muslims from one, to two days, for each Islamic festivity.

The proposed Islamic holidays include Tashreeq (a day after the Eid-al-Adha Festival) and Shaqq (a day before the Eid-al-Fitr).



Sosu emphasized the importance of religious freedom adding that all must have equal celebrations.



“In Article 21(c) every Ghanian has the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest any religion. Being the 2nd dominant religion in Ghana, Ghanaian Muslims must have equal opportunities when it comes to the celebration of religious festivals. After 40 days of mandatory religious obligation of fasting, practitioners of Islamic Religion deserve an additional day for rest and to prepare for full activities.



“As such, the proposed days are the day before the Eid-al-Fitr which is observed by Muslims as the Shaqq day (a day before the end of the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims mark the end of the fast), and the Tashreeq day (a day after the Eid-al-Adha in which Muslims remember the unwavering trust by Prophet Ibrahim to offer his son as a sacrifice). The religious significance of these holidays is to afford Muslims the opportunity to fully manifest and observe their faith, and offer gratitude to Allah for all that He has done, granted them, and continues to do; as well as for them to fully place and restore their trust in Allah and His abundant care, Grace and wisdom," he stated.



