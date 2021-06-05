Madina MP provides I.T skills to youth

The Madina Job Center is working to equip the youth with skills in information technology

The global information technology industry was valued at $4.8 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.2 trillion in 2021.

In creating opportunities for the youth of Madina to cash in on Global Development, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq.) through the Madina Job Center is working to equip the youth with skills in information technology (IT).



As the second IT project to be implemented in 5 months of operation, 40 students benefited from a course in website development organized by the Madina Job Center in Collaboration with Grey Parrot IO Ltd.



Students were taught to design and build websites using HTML and CSS coding language.



In an effort to serve a wide range of constituents, information of the opportunity was publicized on the Madina Job Center’s website portal and other communication mediums within the Constituency.



Interested applicants went through a review process and were selected based on project requirements.

Beneficiaries had little to no background in coding but were able to avail themselves in training and were equipped with skills in website development.



Evidence of skill acquired was showcased on the last day of school, where students presented on websites developed using HTLM and CSS codes as solutions to case study startup companies given as assignments.



Founded by Mr. Kwame Anane, Grey Parrot is an IT firm which provides Technology Consulting, Quality Assurance and Software development services. The company believes in giving back to society and works to support the youth in the acquisition of IT skills.



Facilitating in HTML and CSS coding was Dziedzom Banor the UX and UI consultant at Grey Parrot IO limited. Supporting facilitators included Andre Campbell a software engineer at Google who introduced beneficiaries to the Python Coding language.



Students were equipped with entrepreneurial knowledge in starting and growing a business and business financing. Other supporting facilitators in the areas of business start-up and entrepreneurial skill are Daniel Nuku Hove and Issaka Gbeti.

Winifred Quarshie a beneficiary of the project had this to say, “I am very grateful for this opportunity. We can now create websites on our own and work for economical self-sustenance”



The MP for Madina, Francis- Xavier Sosu is passionate about Youth Empowerment and aims to support 10,000 individuals to acquire employable skills and to attain jobs by 2024.



Madina Job Center is working to provide more sustainable opportunities for skill acquisition and financial growth for youth in the Madina Constituency and beyond. The company is calling for partnership with companies in the public and private sector to implement life changing community building projects.