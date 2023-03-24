Madina MP speaks on reported US asylum status for his wife, 4 kids

Speaker Alban Bagbin (right) and Francis Sosu

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has denied reports that his wife and children have been granted asylum by the United States government.

A report by the MyNewsGH portal made the said allegation citing that the MP's decision was based on threats to the life of his family as a result of his opposition to sections of Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



A letter dated March 23, 2023 from the MP's firm FX Law and Associates denied the content of the report describing it as false and demanded a retraction of the story and an apology within six hours.



"We have further instructions that the above allegation is false and publication of same is made maliciously without justification and is calculated to injure the hard-earned reputation of our clinet, and to expose him to hatred, ridicule and contempt," the statement read in part.



It added that failure to retract and apologize will result in "legal action for damages of five million Ghana cedis (GHC5,000,000) to protect our client's image and reputation from the false and malicious publication on your news portal should you fail to heed the demands of our client."



According to GhanaWeb checks, the said story has been pulled down by the portal but we have yet to sight the apology and retraction demanded by the solicitors.





MyNewsGh drags Speaker of Parliament into asylum allegation:



Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu whose family have been granted asylum by the Government of the United States of America has said Speaker of Parliament recommended their relocation for safety reasons.



Earlier, it was unclear how the wife of Francis Xavier Sosu and his 4 children were granted asylum status by the US government following alleged threats of harm received by the Human Rights lawyer and his family over his opposition to sections of Ghana’s Anti-Gay Bill.



The Speaker of Parliament reportedly wrote to the US Embassy “to grant the immediate family of the MP, any needed assistance until the cessation of those unwarranted attack” the statement said.

In a statement released following reports that the MP’s family moved out of the country over LGBTQI threats, the MP’s spokesperson has denied same.



According to the spokesperson, Alban Bagbin recommended to the US Embassy to grant the MP “assistance” following harassment and threats over his work.



“It is common knowledge to Ghanaians that Hon. Sosu was born into abject poverty, and was once supported by a US family through school. As a result of the relationship with the family and his hard work, Hon. Sosu had the opportunity to travel to and fro the United States of America several times even before becoming a member of Parliament” the statement said.



“It will be recalled that the Police tried to arrest Hon. Sosu on two occasions after the demonstration he led to call for attention to the Ayimensah-Danfa Road. After the failed attempts, there were several attacks on his person and his immediate family, to the extent that his kids could not even attend school. This was after his Police bodyguard was interdicted by the IGP” the statement explained.



“These attacks came to the attention of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, who wrote to the American Government to grant the immediate family of the MP, any needed assistance until the cessation of those unwarranted attacks. As at today the Hon. MP is still standing trial at the Kaneshie District Court over the said demonstration for roads,” it said.