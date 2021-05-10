Madina MP spends Mother’s Day preparing kenkey with woman who raised him

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu and Madam Comfort Adzevor

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu did not leave himself out from the millions of people who spent Sunday, May 9, 2021, celebrating the mother figures in their lives.

Sunday was Mother’s Day, a day set aside to thank women for their special role in bringing up people.



The lawmaker, who has on several occasions, recounted how he had a difficult childhood and had to be at the receiving end of support, spent the day with one Comfort Adzevor.



In a social media post, he said the woman “sacrificed all to make me who I am today”



In a video featuring the woman, the Human Rights Lawyer could been seen assisting Madam Comfort in preparing kenkey for public consumption.

“For many people, because we find ourselves doing politics, they think that our lives have suddenly changed – we are now superhuman beings but we are not.



See the post below:



