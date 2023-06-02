1
Madina NPP suspends 4 polling station officers for misconduct

NPP Flag

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Madina Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region has suspended four polling station executives for misconduct.

Phillip Nyame is a polling station organiser for S.D.A JHS (B) in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area, Mrs. Mireku-Addo Grace Ansah is a polling station organiser at S.D.A JHS (B) is also in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area.

Others are Mr. Nicholas Amposah, polling station organiser at D.C Primary School in Kweiman electoral area – suspended indefinitely, and Mrs. Mabel Appiah Sarpong, a polling station secretary at No. B3 Redco also suspended for six months.

The Constituency Secretary, Reginald Bosompem, announced this in a letter dated May 30, 2023.

Below is the letter:

Disclaimer
