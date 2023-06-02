Madina NPP suspends 4 polling station officers for misconduct

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

The Madina Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region has suspended four polling station executives for misconduct.

Phillip Nyame is a polling station organiser for S.D.A JHS (B) in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area, Mrs. Mireku-Addo Grace Ansah is a polling station organiser at S.D.A JHS (B) is also in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area.



Others are Mr. Nicholas Amposah, polling station organiser at D.C Primary School in Kweiman electoral area – suspended indefinitely, and Mrs. Mabel Appiah Sarpong, a polling station secretary at No. B3 Redco also suspended for six months.



The Constituency Secretary, Reginald Bosompem, announced this in a letter dated May 30, 2023.

Below is the letter:



