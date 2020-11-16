Madina’s major hurdle is lack of proper gutters - Boniface concedes

MP for for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface

Source: Cecil Mensah, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has conceded that the lack of properly constructed gutters to ensure the free flow of flooded water is one of the teething problems confronting the people of the fastest-growing municipality.

According to him, the lack of the gutters has resulted in the municipality flooding at the least downpour in the region.



"This is the reason you can see contractors in the municipality busily constructing drains for the free flow of floodwaters when it rains," the MP said.



Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface made this concession when he addressed members of the Zongo Ladies made up of Christians and led by Hajia Saratu at the Madina Social Welfare after the launch of ‘Boots on Grounds’ campaign at Zongo Junction as part of the campaign to account for his stewardship for the past three and a half years as MP.



He said the rapid flooding in the area is because of the lack of properly constructed gutters to collect floodwaters when its rains in the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly.



He said one of the key infrastructures Madina as a municipality needs going forward is properly constructed gutters to collect floodwaters when it rains.

He said the absence of these facilities has resulted in the area seeing flooding, muddy roads and collection of water on the streets.



He explained that Madina as a municipality has one of the best outlays in the country adding what is needed to arrest the flooding situation in the area is the construction of proper gutters.



"It is the reason I managed to lobby the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ministry of Works and Housing to construct eight storm drains in the Constituency," he maintained.



The MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia said Madina since its establishment in the early days made provision for every household to have an access route.



Madina even though may be considered as an inner-city area has one of the best outlays in the country and considered as one of the communities properly planned by the late President Kwame Nkrumah for the relocation of the people of Nima, he disclosed.

"I can tell you on the authority that Madina has one of the best outlays although it is seen by many as a Zongo community in the country. The lack of properly constructed gutters are the bane of Madina’s periodic flooding in the Greater Accra Region," he noted.



He gave the assurance that once the gutters are constructed the issues of floods thereby putting a toll on people’s properties in the area will be a thing of the past.



He reminded the gathering that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has come to do more for Ghanaians and that president has come to seek the welfare of many in the country.



"The decision to roll out the Free Senior High School programme and massive infrastructure projects is a testament that the president has the good people of Ghana at heart," Boniface reiterated.

