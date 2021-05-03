Madina youth protest against sale of community land to private developer

The aggrieved youth staged a protest on Sunday May 2, 2021

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Madina are up in arms against the Madina Zongo Chief, Sariki Alhaji Ali Dada Dagadu over an alleged sale of a parcel of land at Libya Quarters, a community in the West Electoral Area.

The aggrieved youth who staged a protest on Sunday, 2nd May, 2021 accused the Chief of illegally selling half of the land where a community toilet is situated to a private developer.



Addressing journalists on behalf of the Concerned Youth, Hajia Alima Akumapa said the land does not belong to an individual but rather to the community hence it cannot be sold off by the Chief.



According to her, the current toilet facility was built in the 1990's by an NGO under the French Embassy and held in trust by Assembly Members of the community.



“Aside from the toilet, the intent was to build a bathhouse on the same plot of land with the proceeds from the toilet management. With shock, it has come to the knowledge of the community of the incessant maneuver to allocate the space that is intended for the aforementioned purpose,” she stated.

However, Hajia Akumapa called on the leadership of the community and the Assemblyman to preserve the sanctity of the land indicating that, any development on the land should be in the interest of the community and not an individual.



He noted the Youth will resist any attempt by land guards who may want to mar the peaceful coexistence of the community.



“However, we also reiterate our stance to face any individual who tries anything that is against the community's interest,” Hajia Akumapa added.