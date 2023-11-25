Mafia tactics destroying NPP, party now an empty barrel - Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has launched a scathing attack on the party, declaring it an "empty barrel" due to what he describes as the infiltration of mafia tactics by a select few.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the former Adentan Member of Parliament asserted that the NPP has deviated from its founding principles, leading to a decline in attractiveness.



Buaben Asamoa, a prominent member of Alan Kyeremanten's Movement for Change, accused the hijackers within the party of employing destructive mafia tactics, causing considerable damage. He predicted a mass exodus of NPP members to the Movement for Change, emphasizing that the party now lacks substance.



“NPP now an empty barrel. There is nothing in it because the mafia tactics have destroyed the party. There are a lot of bigwigs supporting Alan, and soon, they will have no choice than to come public because they know they are doing the work of God,” he stated.



Buaben Asamoa, along with Hopeson Adorye, former General Secretary Nana Ohene Ntow, and former Madina MP Boniface Abubakar Saddique, was expelled from the NPP after publicly endorsing former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, who is running as an independent presidential aspirant.



Following his expulsion, Buaben Asamoa has been vocal on various media platforms, expressing serious concerns about the current state of the NPP.



GA





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.