Mafia works by the NPP against Alan have existed since 2007 – Analyst

Alan Kyerematen

A political analyst and lecturer is claiming that Alan Kyerematen has not been treated fairly by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially when it comes to his bid to lead as a presidential candidate.

Boakye Yiadom is puzzled by the NPP’s lack of fair treatment of the former Trade and Industry Minister.



He claimed that some party communicators communicate about Mr. Kyerematen with contempt, bitterness, and hatred.



"I sometimes wonder why they do this to him. What exactly has he done to them? Was he really given money to share with others but then pocketed it? Has he slept with the wife of another man? I don’t understand their hatred for him, because when you hear some of them speak about him, you will be amazed. Some people have nothing but hatred for him, which is unfortunate.”

When asked if the party had treated Alan Cash unfairly, the analyst replied in the affirmative.



“The mafia’s campaign against Alan Kyerematen did not begin today. They began with the mafia work in 2007, when he contested Akufo-Addo for office. The mafia’s efforts against him have been worrying since that time.



"They don’t treat him with respect. Their public events and how they treat him reveal this. He’d be speaking, and they’d grab the mic. He’d be on stage speaking when they’d cut him off and introduce someone else. Consider how his agent was abused and attacked. When it comes to mafia plots against Alan, they do exist, and I believe we will find out why they despise him one day.”