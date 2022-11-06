1
Menu
News

Mahama, Alan Kyeremanten, veteran musicians attend AB Crentsil's funeral

Alan Kyerematen And John Dramani Mahama.png Alan Kyerematen and John Mahama

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The funeral rites of the late Ghanaian Highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, better known as A.B. Crentsil, was widely attended by key personalities in the country including the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

Friends, family, and popular faces in the entertainment circles turned out in their numbers to bid farewell to AB Crentsil at his burial service inside the Bethel Methodist Church, Tema Community 8.

Ghanaian politician and Minster of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, was also spotted at the funeral grounds, seated next to Mr Mahama.

Legendary musicians like Pat Thomas, Rex Omar, and Diana Hopeson among many others were there to mourn with the bereaved family on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Popular music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, better known as Fredyma who mourned with AB Crentsil also shared some photos from the burial grounds on his Facebook page.

Tons of tributes have poured in for the 'Mose' singer who passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at age 79.

The late singer's final burial service will take place at his hometown, Ewoyaa, near Saltpond, Central Region.













Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: