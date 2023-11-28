Mahama Ayariga condemns recent killings in Bawku

Mahama Ayariga Member of Parliament for Bawku Central

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has condemned the recent spate of deadly violence in the area.

The incident claimed two lives and also left two others - Musah Salifu and Majed Moryure - with gunshot wounds.



The incident is said to have occurred when a Yutong Bus came under attack near the veterinary services office in Bawku.



The assailants are alleged to have targeted the driver, leading to the bus crashing into a tree, and subsequently, the vehicle being set ablaze after security personnel had departed from the scene of the attack.



Expressing his concern over the incident, Mahama Ayariga emphasized that such actions have the potential to undermine the improving security situation in Bawku.



“This is to condemn the recent shooting and killings in Bawku of (1) Razak Abdul Rahman (43 years), a driver, and (2) Haruna Idrisu (31 years) and a driver’s mate.

“I also equally condemn the infliction of gunshot wounds on the persons of (1) Musah Salifu (aged 50 years) and (2) Majed Moryure (23 years),” he said in a press statement.



The MP urged security agencies to remain vigilant in the municipality to prevent further escalation of violence.



“I condemn this action which has the tendency to derail the improving security situation in Bawku. My condolences go to the bereaved families. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery. The security agencies are urged to maintain their vigilance in the municipality,” he added.







