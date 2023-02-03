Mahama Ayariga petitions CHRAJ over alleged military killings in Bawku, demands compensation

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, Mahama Ayariga, has petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the alleged killing of some 10 citizens by the military.

In a petition to CHRAJ, the MP is demanding investigations into the incident, and a GH¢500,000 compensation for each of the families of the person allegedly killed by the military.



“In my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, I, hereby lodge a complaint on behalf of some residents of Bawku under regulation 2(2)(a) and (b) of C.I. 67 pertaining to several acts of violation of the human rights of some residents of Bawku by members of the Ghana Armed Forces.



“Among the rights violated included the sacred right to life of 10 citizens of Bawku who were shot to death by members of the armed forces engaged in Operation Gongong in Bawku on Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February 2023. Children’s rights. Women’s rights and property rights were violated,” he noted.



He said a response by the Ghana Armed Forces indicated their admittance that their men killed some of the residents, therefore, a compensation of GH¢500,000.00 should be given to each of the affected families.

“The military does not deny shooting and killing these residents of Bawku. A statement issued by the military authorities on 2nd February 2023 admitting responsibility for the killings is attached.



“Compensation of GH¢500,000.00 for each and every one of those whose lives were taken, to be paid to their immediate families as punitive damage,” he added.



Below is the petition:



