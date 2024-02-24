Mahama, Bawumia, others pay last respect to the late Apostle Dr Ntumy

Bawumia and Mahama at funeral of the Rev funeral late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, hundreds of Ghanaians trooped to the Forecourt of the State House, where the funeral of late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy was held, to pay their last respect to the celebrated pastor.

Apostle Dr. Ntumy was the fourth chairman of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana, a position he held for ten (10) years, from 1998 to 2008.



The late Ntumy has what has been described by many as an intriguing history. He was once held hostage during his ministry in Liberian during the First Liberian Civil War. He also survived several attacks on his life, ranging from physical assaults to poisoning and later suffered paralysis which led to him being stuck in a wheelchair.



The late pastor, who has been very instrumental in the growth of the Pentecost Church in Ghana, reportedly died in his home in Germany on December 18, 2023, after a prolonged illness.



Some of the personalities present at the funeral include the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former President John Dramani Mahama; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as well as other government functionaries.



Also present at the funeral are renowned members of the clergy in Ghana including the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare; the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and former Church of Pentecost chairman, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah; the current chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye; and Rev. Prof. Johnson Asamoah-Gyadu, the President of Trinity Theological Seminary.

Sea visuals of these personalities at the funeral below:















BAI/BB

