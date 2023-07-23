Mahama, Lordina mourn late Sherry Ayittey

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, and his wife Lordina Mahama have expressed their condolences to the family of the late Sherry Ayittey.

The news of Dr Sherry Ayittey's passing came as a shock to many, especially those who knew her well in the NDC party.



In a Facebook post on July 23, 2023, the former President expressed their grief and highlighted the deceased's significant contributions to the NDC.



According to the former president, Dr Sherry Ayittey was an active stalwart of the NDC and described her demise as shocking.



“Lordina and I have learnt with great grief the passing of Madam Sherry Ayittey who served as my Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development...Aunty’ Sherry was an active stalwart of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and served as Vice Chair of the party. She was also one of the key leaders of the 31st December Women's Movement," part of his post read.



“We commiserate with her bereaved family while we mourn our collective loss. Rest In Perfect Peace, Aunty Sherry,” the Facebook post of the former president read.



Dr Sherry Ayitey, who served as Minister for Health and later as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in Mahama’s administration, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

