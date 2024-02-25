Mahama, NDC accused of 'stealing' Bawumia's policy on training youth in coding, AI

Former President Mahama and Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Some social media users have accused the spokesperson for former President Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, and the NDC, of stealing a policy announced by Vice President Bawumia to train young Ghanaians as software developers and in coding.

At his major policy address delivered nearly three weeks ago, Dr Bawumia announced a major policy of using technology, data, and systems to build a digital society for inclusive economic growth. The policy is aimed at training about one million youth to be software developers as well as robotics and coding, to create jobs for them, here in Ghana and globally.



However, to the surprise of social media users, Joyce Bawa Mogatari posted the same policy as coming from the NDC's policy dialogue.



Joyce Mogtari posted on her X account: "Our brothers, sisters, and children who are interested in coding will have the opportunity to participate in our “Coding for Employment Program’ targeted to train one million coders with in-demand digital skills for the growing BPO and KPO ecosystems."

















WHAT BAWUMIA SAID



Dr. Bawumia's policy address was centred on technology, and indeed, he announced a major policy of training one million youth in many digital areas, including coding, robotics, and AI, to create jobs for them, in what he described as Digital Ghana.



On Pages 48, 49 and 50, under points 126, 127, and 129 of his policy address under Digital Ghana, Dr Bawumia announced his Digital Ghana policy and announced a focus on training in coding to create jobs, as well as a focus on STEM education.

"I want to see Ghana build the digital talent we require for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This will mean providing digital and software skills to hundreds of thousands of youth, including school dropouts. In collaboration with the private sector, we will train at least one million youth in my term in office. As software developers, our young people will have job opportunities worldwide."



"Generally, there will be an enhanced focus on TVET education. My government will also support the establishment of a National Open University in collaboration with the private sector, with a focus on technical and vocational skills and ICT.



"To prepare our children for the fourth industrial revolution, I will enhance the repositioning of the education system towards STEM, robotics, artificial intelligence, and vocational skills to cope with the demands of the fourth Industrial Revolution and job creation.



"My government would make coding and robotics standard in senior high school. The foundation is being laid with the provision of laptops to SHS students soon. Teachers have already been given the requisite training. Following the senior high school students, we will also implement a one-student, one laptop policy for tertiary students through the provision of a zero-interest loan with a 70% discount on the cost of the laptop, payable over 4 years for tertiary students who need a laptop."



Interestingly, Joyce Bawa Mogtari did not respond to the many tags of eagle-eyed social media users, who accused her and her party of stealing Dr. Bawumia's policy.