Mahama, NDC empty on ideas towards people’s development – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Dramani Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flag bearer of not having a clearer message for Ghanaians in almost four months to the elections.

Speaking in an interview on Takoradi based Skyy Power FM, the President who is seeking for another term said John Dramani Mahama and the NDC are out of ideas to improve the living standards of Ghanaians.



“The NDC and its flagbearer have not been able to come with a clear message or a policy they would implement geared towards the people’s development,” Akufo-Addo said.



He challenged the party to produce one significant policy intervention that would support the socio-economic development for the people, one that is documented in their 2020 manifesto.



He added based on his observation of the political behaviour of the opponent that the NDC is indecisive as to what they intend to do for Ghanaians.

”Aside that, it takes the NDC and its leader too long to make decisions. It took them a long time for them to decide who should be their running mate and it has taken them a long time for them to come out with their manifesto,” the President stated.



Akufo-Addo noted that the NDC is just hesitant in making public what their 2020 manifesto is, despite the hype that was given the draft document their Manifesto Working Committee submitted to the flagbearer a month ago.



“We are in government and we have been busy but we will launch our manifesto on Saturday. They are in opposition but they have not been able to launch a manifesto“ the President said.



The ruling NPP will be launching it manifesto on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Central Region.

