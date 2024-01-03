Mahama, NDC will head to court without pink sheets - NPP's Owusu-Bempah mocks

John Dramani Mahama and NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu

Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, a deputy communications director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has mocked former president John Dramani Mahama in a Facebook post.

The post of December 31, 2023, gave a political forecast to the effect that the NDC will again lose a presidential election and fail to collect the necessary evidence to file their petition.



In his New Year message, the Ghana National Gas Company official said: "A year by this time, John Mahama and the NDC will go to court with no pin sheet."



"Happy New Year .....Afe s3s33 nna JM nne NDC b3k3 court with no pink sheet," Owusu-Bempah posted.



Like most NPP officials, he believes that Mahama will lose the 2024 General Elections, his fourth straight bid at the presidency having won his first and lost the second and third bids.



Mahama's loss in 2016 against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ended with his concession of defeat and even though he contested the 2020 loss in court, the party relied on multiple results by the Electoral Commission and did not file any base documents (pink sheets).

In the 2024 vote, he will come up against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates in the race to succeed Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile, an NDC operative has fired salvos at Owusu-Bempah, a serial critic of Mahama, warning that the NDC will deal with him if he fails to quit attacks on Mahama.



In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, James Agbey said that operatives of his party would deal ruthlessly with Owusu-Bempeh if he continues to attack Mahama, a former president of Ghana.



“Politicians have a duty to uphold the highest standards. We are entrusted by the public to safeguard and protect our democracy. Failing to do so and allowing characters like Owusu-Bempah to taint the halls of power risks the very foundation of our democracy.



“It is no secret that this weakling and pathetic stooge is incredibly fixated with the former president. Let me assure him that we have taken notice of him and we're coming for him,” the NDC operative wrote.





