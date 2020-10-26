Mahama-Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticket will restore Ghana's lost glory - Adotey Allotey

Former President John Dramani Mahama with Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, has said the party's flagbearer, John Mahama and running mate, Prof.Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang will restore "honour and dignity to the presidency" when elected into office come December 7.

He said Ghanaians should expect a new lease of life after almost 4 years of false statements and empty promises by the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Let me assure you that if John Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang are elected to the Jubilee House, the dignity which has been lost because of the deceit of the NPP government will be restored," he said.



Mr. Allotey, who is a renowned banker said this to the electorates when he led Dr. Kwabena Opoku- Agyemang, son of the running mate of the NDC on a tour in the constituency on Sunday.



He said the NDC will restore hope for the ordinary man and as well as provide jobs for the youth.



He noted that the only hope left for the restoration of human dignity and abolition of poverty in the country was for John Mahama to take over the administration of the country.

Dr. Kwabena Opoku- Agyemang in his address also expressed joy over the large turnout of people at the various electoral areas visited.



According to him, the unprecedented crowd that converged at the various electoral area was a clear testimony that the citizens are ready to restore the lost glory to the presidency.



Dr. Opoku Agyemang called on all eligible voters to support John- Jane ticket and other party candidates to ensure the success of the party at the election.



Present at the ceremony were the constituency Chairman, Mr. Kwesi Arhin Jnr, Bishop Charles Mills- a campaign team member in charge of logistics, Aunty Kokoi- a member of the campaign team, communication team, the secretary, organisers and executives.

