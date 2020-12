Mahama accuses Abu Jinapor of campaigning for ‘skirt and blouse’ in Damongo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former John Dramani Mahama has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate is campaigning for ‘Skirt and Blouse’ voting in the Damongo Constituency and entreaties NDC members not to be swayed from voting against their candidate Hon Adam Mutawakilu.

Speaking to a massive crowd at Damongo at the weekend as part of his campaign tour of the Savannah Region, Mr Mahama on a subtle message to the NPP candidate Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor said; I’ve heard some people are going around saying John Dramani Mahama is your own man and so you can vote for him but as for the Parliamentary elections, you should not vote for the NDC candidate Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus because they are the best to bring development to the Damongo constituency”.



Mr Mahama said; “Don’t let anyone deceive you because in Ghana’s democracy Parliament is the strongest institution because if you are a President and you have no majority in Parliament, you will be a weak President...if you want to anything in terms of loans and some financial transactions, Parliament is very important and so if a President does not have a majority in parliament he will face problems”.



The former President said if any NDC vote against the parries candidate for the Damongo Constituency it will affect him as President and so “anyone who votes for JM must vote for the Damongo Constituency NDC candidate Adam Mutawakilu”.

The NDC flagbearer further said, the NPP has done nothing for the Damongo Constituency in four years and that if the ND was on power the water problem of Damomgo would have been resolved.



The former President said the distribution of money, cloth and maggi cubes cannot be said to be development and that the NDC government concentrated on the construction of roads, the building of schools, hospitals, an extension of electricity and so on and that is what can be termed development.