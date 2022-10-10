4
Menu
News

Mahama and NDC will restore Ghana to it glory days - Henry Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto NDC New Henry Osei Akoto

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: Frank K. Harrison

Henry Osei Akoto, the former parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom constituency in the Ashanti region and the national organizer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured Ghanaians of restoration to glory days come 2025.

The national organizer hopeful bewailed how the Nana Addo government is steering the country and imposing hardship on Ghanaians.

In a discussion on CTV, Mr. Henry Osei Akoto assured the good people of Ghana that the NDC and John Mahama-led government in 2025 will restore hope to the country.

"I am telling the president that we the NDC are ready for power in 2025 with the help of God and Ghanaians, we will win the election and we will rule to the benefit of all," he said.

He also told the president that it was an error to tell the result of the 2024 election which has not been conducted yet adding that he should focus on discharging his promises rather than finding ways to rig elections which goes betrays the peace of the country.

Source: Frank K. Harrison
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Related Articles: