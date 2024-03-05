Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang best ticket for NDC – Asah Asante

Former President, John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Asah Asante has stated that the John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticket for the impending 2024 election is the best for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The National Council of the NDC is expected to have a crucial meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024, and the purpose of the meeting is to deliberate on the running mate selected by the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama.



This decision follows Mr. Mahama’s submission of a letter to the party, conforming to Article 45 of the NDC Constitution, regarding the nomination of his running mate.



When Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is confirmed by the NDC’s Council of Elders, it will be the second time the former Minister of Education will be partnering with former President Mahama on the ticket of the NDC for a major election.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Tuesday, March 4, 2024, Dr. Asante stated the Mahama-Jane Naana ticket is the best bet for the NDC.

“I think this is the best to happen to the NDC, this ticket is nothing but the best. If you look at Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, her records are there for the world to see. John Mahama is known as a former Minister, former MP, former Vice President and former President, he has seen it all. So there is nothing more than that.



“If you look at Prof Jane Naana, she started her career as a scholar, a distinguished scholar. She has walked through all the levels from dean of a department to vice-chancellor. The first woman vice chancellor in Ghana,” Dr. Asante stated.



According to him, Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Minister of Education performed creditably.



“The last election that she was running mate sold her to the whole nation. So her popularity has increased. The popularity you can also see from the fact that she has also done a lot of things that remain indelible in the minds of people,” Dr Asante reiterated.