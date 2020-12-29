Mahama and his children observe Boxing Day with kids in Bole

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his family

Former President John Dramani Mahama celebrated Boxing Day with his children and other kids in his hometown Bole in the Savannah Region of northern Ghana.

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) revealed that he has been doing this almost every year.



Mr. Mahama wrote on His Facebook page that “I returned to my hometown with my children to celebrate Boxing Day with the children of Bole. Together, we enjoyed our annual Christmas meal.



“This has been a tradition for many years, and one that my family and I always look forward to.

“My people have always welcomed me back home with prayers and an outpouring of love, since my days as their Member of Parliament.



“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”