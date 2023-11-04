Mahama announces 'Building Ghana Tour' to inspire Ghanaians for Victory 2024

John Dramani Mahama

Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is expected to commence a Building Ghana Tour to engage Ghanaians and revitalise the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in readiness for the 2024 presidential campaign.

“The tour will begin a transformative journey aimed at connecting with supporters, spreading hope, and fulfilling promises made to branch executives of the NDC.



“The Building Ghana Tour will serve as a platform for Mahama to meet and interact with Ghanaians from all walks of life, supporters, and sympathizers of the NDC,” Special Aide to former John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari explained in a statement dated November 3, 2023.



She continued: “As part of the tour, he will make crucial stops in key cities, towns, and villages and engage local communities to listen to their concerns, insights, and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.”



According to her, the tour will involve various activities, including town hall meetings, community outreach programmes, honouring invitations from groups, communities and chiefs, and extensive conversations with various stakeholders.



“Through this active connection with Ghanaians, Mahama aims to provide Ghanaians with renewed hope and reassurance,” Madam Mogtari stated.

She added that Mr. Mahama will also reiterate his social contract with the people and prepare the party’s grassroots for the 2024 elections.



“The tour will further bolster the NDC’s campaign and manifest a unified vision for a prosperous Ghana built on inclusivity, economic growth, and social justice.



:Mahama believes in the transformative power of unity and national cohesion and continues to emphasise the importance of collective efforts in Building the Ghana we want and moving Ghana forward.



“As a skilled statesman and respected leader, the former President recognises the value of active citizen participation, empowering Ghanaians to be change agents and advocates for progress,” she concluded.



