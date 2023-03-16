2
Mahama begins Ashanti Regional tour Saturday, March 18

Dab Mahama Campaign Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region as part of the campaign to seek the approval of the delegates in the region for the May 13, 2023 presidential and parliamentary primaries of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The tour of the Ashanti Region will start from Saturday, 18th to 20th March 2023.

The former president has already visited the Volta, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Mr Mahama is touring the entire country with his 'Building the Ghana We Want Together' campaign.

