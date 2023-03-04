Mahama begins campaign in 5 constituencies in the Volta Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama on Thursday, 2 March 2023, visited five constituencies in the Volta Region to meet and interact with branch and constituency executives of his National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Mahama, who is contesting the flagbearer slot of the NDC scheduled for May 13 this year, moved straight into campaign mode after launching the campaign earlier in the morning.



Constituencies visited included Afadzato South, Hohoe, Kpando, North Dayi and South Dayi. It brings the number of constituencies covered on day one of his "Building the Ghana We want" campaign to eight. Three constituencies, Adaklu, Ho West and Ho Central were at the campaign launch at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).



Campaigning for the votes of the delegates, Mr Mahama, who is considered the presumptive presidential candidate of the NDC, appealed to the delegates to all come out and vote, noting “if you give me 99 per cent of your votes, it will be a clear statement that the NDC is solidly behind one candidate.”

Three other members of the NDC including a former Metropolitan Chief Executive have picked forms to contest the 2020 flagbearer.



At his launch, President Mahama received endorsement from various structures of the party, who continue to stress that he does not need to campaign but the former president maintains that he will visit all regions and interact with the party’s structures and delegates as part of deepening his engagements with the rank and file.



Day two of the campaign today, Friday, 3 March 2023, will take Mr. Mahama to the Central Tongu, Akatsi South and North, Ketu North and the Agotime Ziope constituencies.