General News

Mahama calls for justice for murdered 90-year-old woman accused of witchcraft

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking justice for the 90-year-old woman who was lynched at Kabafa, Savanah Region, over allegations that she was a witch.

Mr. Mahama condemned the act asking “where were our Assembly Members, Unit Committees, the Police and BNI when it mattered most?”



“It was sad to see a crowd standing by and watching the gruesome spectacle...Our society and institutions failed the poor 90-year-old woman.



“Very sad reflection on us as a people in the 21st century. Just by luck, someone captured the sorry sight on a smart phone. How many more Dente Akua’s have died pitiful unrecorded deaths?” he wrote on his Facebook.



Read full statement below:



I’ve been unable to watch the whole video. Our society and institutions failed the poor 90-year old-woman.

Where were our Assembly Members, Unit Committees, the Police and BNI when it mattered most? It was sad to see a crowd standing by and watching the gruesome spectacle. Very sad reflection on us as a people in the 21st century.



Just by luck, someone captured the sorry sight on a smart phone. How many more Dente Akua’s have died pitiful unrecorded deaths?



At least, an example can be set with the perpetrators to prevent any such future macabre incidents. I join Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in condemning the killing and calling for justice for the family.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.