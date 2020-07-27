4
General News Mon, 27 Jul 2020

Mahama calls for justice for murdered 90-year-old woman accused of witchcraft 

581893283 220564 Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking justice for the 90-year-old woman who was lynched at Kabafa, Savanah Region, over allegations that she was a witch.

Mr. Mahama condemned the act asking “where were our Assembly Members, Unit Committees, the Police and BNI when it mattered most?”

“It was sad to see a crowd standing by and watching the gruesome spectacle...Our society and institutions failed the poor 90-year-old woman.

“Very sad reflection on us as a people in the 21st century. Just by luck, someone captured the sorry sight on a smart phone. How many more Dente Akua’s have died pitiful unrecorded deaths?” he wrote on his Facebook.

Read full statement below:

I’ve been unable to watch the whole video. Our society and institutions failed the poor 90-year old-woman.

Where were our Assembly Members, Unit Committees, the Police and BNI when it mattered most? It was sad to see a crowd standing by and watching the gruesome spectacle. Very sad reflection on us as a people in the 21st century.

Just by luck, someone captured the sorry sight on a smart phone. How many more Dente Akua’s have died pitiful unrecorded deaths?

At least, an example can be set with the perpetrators to prevent any such future macabre incidents. I join Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in condemning the killing and calling for justice for the family.

Source: Peace FM

