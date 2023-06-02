Mahama calls for urgent interventions in Gonja-Mamprusi conflict

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Ministries of Chieftaincy, Interior and National Security, to intervene in the ongoing hostilities between the people of Mamprusi and Gonjaland.

The flagbearer of the opposition NDC expressed his deep regret and disappointment over conflicts emanating from the disputed border between the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions, respectively.



Mahama in a Facebook post stressed the peace and unity the feuding groups have enjoyed through intermarriage and other social relationships over the years hence, admonished them to resolve disputes peacefully instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation.



The former president also lamented the destruction and loss of lives that have been caused by the misunderstanding and conflicts between the Mamprusis and Gonjas.



“I have learnt with regret and great disappointment recent hostilities between sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities along a disputed border between the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions, respectively.



“These hostilities, emanating from disputes over traditional jurisdictional issues, have led to the destruction of property and loss of lives. This is unfortunate.



“Gonjas and Mamprusis have lived together peacefully for ages and have become family through intermarriage and other social relationships. We must endeavour to co-exist peacefully and deploy non-violent means to resolve disputes instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation,” the NDC flagbearer wrote.

He also called on the overlords and paramount chiefs of the Mamprugu, Gonjaland, Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the dispute.



“I call for the urgent intervention of the Overloads of Mamprugu and Gonjaland and the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the dispute.



“I also call on the Ministers for Chieftaincy, National Security, and Interior and the North East & Savanna Regional Security Councils to take urgent steps to resolve the conflict and restore calm to the area,” he added.



Tension has been escalating in the Mamprugu, Gonjaland, Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas in recent days, stemming from a long-standing rivalry between traditional warriors from the Wasipe Traditional Area in Daboya and the Soo Traditional Area in Janga.



The clash, according to a citinewsroom.com report, erupted in the early hours of Thursday and has resulted in one death and injuries to others.





