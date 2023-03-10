Mahama campaign enters Bono East

John Dramani Mahama has taken his campaign to the Bono Easr Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama after his campaign tour of the Volta Region will begin a tour of the Bono East Region today, Friday 10 March 2023.

President Mahama is expected to visit 11 constituencies of the region over the two-day campaign period directly and interact with branch and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Confirming his decision to contest the NDC presidential primaries at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, Mr Mahama noted among others that he is coming before the party delegates “in humility, and in response to calls from my party and the generality of the people of Ghana, to offer myself, to serve this country and its people that I love so dearly…”



Mr Mahama said he has no doubt about the enormity of the task ahead “owing to the level of damage done to our country by this government.”

From the Bono East Region, Mr Mahama will continue his campaign at Bono and Ahafo regions.



Mr Mahama is being accompanied by the convener of the John Mahama campaign Prof Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, campaign spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, former NDC appointees, former Ambassadors, regional, constituency and branch executives of the party.