Mahama can only win 2024 elections with new VP candidate – Lecturer

2020 Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Political Science Lecturer, Dr. Osei Bonsu, is of the assumption that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could win the 2024 presidential elections if former President John Dramani Mahama is re-elected as the party’s flagbearer.

He has described the former president as the most popular person in NDC with the aptitude of reorganizing the party from the grassroots level for victory in 2024.



Dr Osei Bonsu, formerly at the Methodist University, has indicated that Mr. Mahama is arguably the most admired person who can sell the party to disgruntled party members and the general public.



Speaking on the Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Monday, March 22, he advocated that NDC re-elects Mr. Mahama to lead the party in 2024 but with a different Vice Presidential candidate.



Dr Osei Bonsu wants NDC’s three-time Presidential Candidate to change Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang if he is re-elected to lead the party in 2024.

Rejecting Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, according to the lecturer, will enhance the future of the party in the presidential race since Mr. Mahama has only one term opportunity to be president.



He is of the view that the former Education Minister would be old and could not lead NDC after 2024, hence the need for the party to consider selecting a different but energetic person as a running mate to pair John Mahama in 2024.



“The future for NDC is bright if John Mahama leads NDC in 2024; meanwhile he can’t pair Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate because he wouldn’t be able to contest after 2028 and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang could also not lead NDC because she would be old.



“Opoku-Agyemang would be too old in 2028 and beyond and if NDC insists choosing her as a running mate for Mahama, it would affect their future chances,” he reiterated.