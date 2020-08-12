General News

Mahama cannot 'handle' Ghana well – Owusu Bempah

John Dramani Mahama during his inauguration

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has said Ghana is too ‘heavy’ for former President John Dramani Mahama to handle as the president.

According to him, at the inauguration of John Mahama in 2012, the way he handled the state sword which is given to elected presidents during their swearing in had spiritual implications.



“Let’s look at handling the sword with one hand and both hands…John Mahama handled the sod with both hands because the country is heavier than him and he can’t handle it. Akufo-Addo used only one hand which indicates that he can handle Ghana.



“Former president Kufuor used one hand whilst late Prof John Evans Atta Mills used both hands. Rawlings used one hand and Kwame Nkrumah used one hand…I’ll explain later,” he told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana.



The "man of God" stressed that all these have their own spiritual underpinnings.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking to lead Ghana again after losing the 2016 general election to President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo-Akufo.



But Prophet Owusu Bempah indicated that it is impossible for John Mahama to win the 2020 general election despite his choosing of a female as running mate.



The self-styled prophet added that anybody who says the NDC presidential candidate, former President John Mahama will win the election is "a big liar".

