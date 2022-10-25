Mahama celebrates incoming UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak

John Dramani Mahama and Rishi Sunak

Former President John Dramani Mahama has celebrated the feat of Rishi Sunak for emerging as the incoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).

In a Twitter post on October 24, Mahama said that it was worth celebrating the incoming PM of Indian descent as he is the first person of color to occupy the highest office in UK politics.



“Significant developments in the UK with 42 year old @RishiSunak emerging as Leader of the Conservative Party and soon to be appointed Prime Minister by King Charles III. Worth celebrating first person of colour to rise to that position,” Mahama tweeted.



Rishi Sunak secured more the 100 MP backers in a leadership race of Britain’s Conservative Party on Monday as against his other contender Penny Mordaunt who withdrew after failing to meet the 100 MP threshold.



This meant that Rishi Sunak was in pole position to become the Prime Minister. Sunak is set to replace Liz Truss who resigned on Thursday October 20, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.



Sunak will become Prime Minister on Tuesday once he is officially appointed by King Charles III and will be the first prime minister appointed by the new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, CNN reports.

CNN understood that the King was traveling to London from the private royal estate of Sandringham on Monday afternoon, as had always been his plan. He will have an audience with Truss on Tuesday morning before meeting with Sunak.







DS/SARA