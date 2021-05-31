Mahama choosing ‘non-grassroot’ Jane Naana contributed to NDC’s defeat – Stephen Atubiga

John Dramani Mahama and Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Founder and Leader of the National Liberation Party, Stephen Atubiga has chastised former President John Mahama and 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for selecting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s 2020 running mate.

According to the former NDC member, John Dramani Mahama should have known Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was not a grassroots person to begin with.



He added that her selection automatically killed some people’s career.



“When John Dramani Mahama went for that woman...you made her minister and next thing you make her running mate...John Dramani Mahama picking the woman as running mate killed people’s career,” he said.

“Time wasn’t on others’ side. What happened to those people who contested with him. She was not a grassroots person,” he explained.



“The woman was pushed by the cabal to kill John Dramani Mahama’s chances...That contributed to his defeat. John Dramani Mahama’s defeat is caused by internal factors. Internal party machinery,” he said in the Hello FM interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.