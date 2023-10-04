'Mahama come save us, Akufo-Addo is killing us' - Anti-government jama that lit #OccupyBoG demo

Protesters at the #OccupyBoG march

The political nature of the Octber 3, 2023 #OccupyBoG protest was set from the start because it was led by the Minority bloc in parliament - that is, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As is characteristic of such mass mobilization, there is an element of music and dance to excite protesters through the agreed route.



On the day, protesters clad in red and black, holding anti-government placards were treated to music from spinners mounted behind a big truck, others arrived with their own musical instruments singing jama songs.



One of the most prominent groups composed a song that called on former president John Dramani Mahama to come to the rescue of Ghanaians because president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was by his actions killing the citizenry.



"Please John Mahama come and save us because Nana Akufo-Addo and his ally Bawumia will kill us all, come and rescue us.



"Akufo-Addo is wicked (come and save us), Nana Addo Dankwa and Bawumia will kill us so come and get us," the protesters chanted as leader of the group led the choruses.

In another part of the song, they allude to giving Akufo-Addo slaps on his bald held as they motioned slapping of an imaginary head.



Watch their song as shared by Metro TV:





