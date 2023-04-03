Mahama commiserates with Azumah Nelson, Kojo Antwi

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi and former Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson have visited former President John Dramani Mahama.
The two visited Mr Mahama at his residence.
In a Facebook post, on Sunday, 2 April 2023, Mr Mahama wrote: “My sincerest condolences to my friends, ‘Professor’ Azumah Nelson for the loss of his mother and Musician Kojo Antwi who has lost his father. “
“It was an honour to receive them and their families at our residence. Lordina and I once again express our condolences to them,” the former President and flagbearer aspirant of the main opposition NDC added.
The musician lost his dad, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten, on Monday, 2 January 2023.
His 40-day observance ceremony was held on Saturday, 11 February 2023, ahead of the main funeral.
He was 104.
The former boxer’s mother also died on Monday, 2 January 2023 at the age of 86.
She was buried on Saturday, 11 March 2023.
