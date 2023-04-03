Mahama commiserates with Azumah Nelson, Kojo Antwi

The former boxer’s mother also died on Monday, 2 January

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi and former Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson have visited former President John Dramani Mahama.

The two visited Mr Mahama at his residence.



In a Facebook post, on Sunday, 2 April 2023, Mr Mahama wrote: “My sincerest condolences to my friends, ‘Professor’ Azumah Nelson for the loss of his mother and Musician Kojo Antwi who has lost his father. “



“It was an honour to receive them and their families at our residence. Lordina and I once again express our condolences to them,” the former President and flagbearer aspirant of the main opposition NDC added.



The musician lost his dad, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten, on Monday, 2 January 2023.



His 40-day observance ceremony was held on Saturday, 11 February 2023, ahead of the main funeral.

He was 104.



The former boxer’s mother also died on Monday, 2 January 2023 at the age of 86.



She was buried on Saturday, 11 March 2023.



