Mahama commiserates with family of ‘murdered’ Prof Benneh, charges police to take swift action

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commiserated with family, friends and well-wishers of the late University of Ghana Law lecturer Professor Yaw Benneh, who was gruesomely murdered at his residence in Accra.

He said he was devastated by the news and has charged law enforcement agencies to take swift actions to bring perpetrators to book.



In a post on Twitter dated September 9, 2020, Mahama wrote, “I'm devastated by news of the gruesome murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh of the University of Ghana. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, the Legon and legal fraternity.”



He added, “Govt & the security agencies must take swift action to investigate & apprehend the perpetrator(s) of this heinous crime. We also need to urgently guarantee the safety & security of our citizenry.”



So far, the Greater Accra Police Command has apprehended some four persons in connection with the suspected murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.



The suspects, according to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Command, Effia Tenge, “have come under suspicion” following the incident.

“The Police have picked up four persons who have come under suspicion in the murder of the law professor in his home at Adjiringano. They are currently being interrogated as part of police investigations. All these four persons are domestic workers of the deceased,” she said.



Prof. Benneh’s body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.



Prof Benneh is said to have been murdered at his Adjiriganor residence in East Legon after his mutilated body was found on Saturday morning.



His legs and arms were tied as his body was found between his living room and bedroom.

