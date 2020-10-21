Mahama condemns partisan disbursement of Coronavirus fund

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has condemned the government’s selective and partisan disbursement of the Covid-19 relief fund.

Addressing supporters of the NDC on Monday at Samreboi as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region, Mr Mahama questioned the politicisation and selective disbursement of the fund meant to alleviate the hardship imposed on Ghanaians.



He explained that it was under his tenure as president of Ghana that the Stabilisation Fund was established to cater for emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic.



He said more than $300 million was generated for the fund and Parliament this year approved $200 million to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

“But in the disbursement of the fund, the government is giving the money to only NPP supporters, including their chairmen and secretaries. And it is not good,” Mr Mahama said.



He added that the fund is intended to ease the hardship of all Ghanaians, not a select few of the ruling party, adding the next NDC government will ensure that all Ghanaians benefit from the country’s resources, regardless of party affiliation.



He, therefore, urged the electorate to vote for NDC in the December 7 general elections to enable him to work hard to create jobs, implement Free Primary Healthcare and state-sponsored Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).