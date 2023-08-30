Mahama congratulates NDC’s newly appointed directors

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated the newly appointed directors of the party.

In a statement, Mahama said: “I congratulate all the brilliant men and women appointed to various Directorates and other positions in our party, the NDC.”



He noted that the quality and breadth of the appointments offered scope for inclusive leadership and efficient management of the party.

He said the appointments show the NDC’s intent to secure victory in the 2024 elections.



“I want to commend the Council of Elders, the National and Functional Executives, and all stakeholders for their seamless handling of the appointments, which underscores the close working relations established since the re-organisation exercise,” Mahama stated.