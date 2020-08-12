General News

Mahama couldn’t buy a single text book for schools in 8-years – NAPO

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education

The Minister for Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has attacked the erstwhile Mahama administration accusing it of failing to purchase a single textbook for students throughout the eight period.

In a special dispensation granted by the Speaker of Parliament for Ministers to make statements about their sectors, the Education Minister argued that the Nana Addo administration has done far better than the previous government.



According to him, some policies introduced by the previous administration were inimical to progress of the sector such as cancellation of allowances for both students and teachers.



Speaking to the media after the proceedings Dr. Opoku-Prempeh argued the Mahama administration failed to invest adequately in the education sector unlike this government which is investing heavily in free SHS.



The Manhyia South MP added that the success of the free SHS program cannot be based only on performance in WASSCE but the mere fact that children who would’ve been out of school are now in school.

According to him in the 8 years administration of the party no single text book was procured for students.



Ranking member for Education Committee Peter Nortsu, however, refuted assertions of the minister.



According to him, several text were procured but only arrived after the Mahama administration had left power.

