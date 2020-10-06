Mahama didn’t violate procurement law in awarding cocoa roads – Agbodza

Kwame Governs Agbodza, Adaklu MP

Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP, the Ranking Member of the Transport Committee of Parliament says John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer, did not breach the procurement laws in awarding road contracts during his tenure as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

“There is no evidence that there was any wrongdoing in cocoa roads under Mahama… There is nothing proving that any of the procurement under even sole-sourcing was done wrongly because Section 40 was adhered to,” Agbodza, the Adaklu MP said on Joy News on Monday.



He added, “If you’re looking for a government that is unable to be straight with the people, you stop cocoa roads and the roads deteriorate, you are not able to publish the [special audit] report, yet you went doing this. Today [the] Enchi-Elubo road of 71km will be $160 million?”

Agbodza then challenged the Akufo-Addo administration to make the audit report available to the public and if they fail to do so, then it buttresses the NDC’s claim that the audit process was a needless venture.



“Four years after the announcement of an audit into cocoa roads, the government of President Akufo-Addo can’t point you to a website or a location and they are now asking you to go and apply. That is a novelty,” he rubbed it in and suggested that the Akufo-Addo has deliberately resumed the construction of the cocoa roads a few months to the elections for political gains.