Mahama doesn’t hate Koku Anyidoho - Kweku Boahen

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked claims made by Koku Anyidoho that former President John Mahama hates him.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC in a series of tweets wrote: “Why did John Dramani Mahama hate his boss President John Evans Atta-Mills; & extended the hatred to Koku Anyidoho?"



“Why did John Mahama refuse to build the Asomdwee Park? Let the world know that I do not hate JM; he hates me because of my loyalty to President Atta Mills”.



However, Kwaku Boahen, Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM's The Platform programme said Koku Anyidoho's claims are not true.

Listen to him in the video below:



