Mahama doesn't need to be president, he is doing us a favour by running in 2024 - Sam George

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram and John Mahama | File photo

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George has underscored the importance of former President Mahama's return to the presidency.

He holds the position that Mahama's return is to save the country from the current sorry state it has been plunged into by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



Addressing the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a gathering on February 21, 2024; in Accra, he emphasized that Mahama did not need to be president again but that he was doing Ghanaians a favour by running in 2024.



"President Mahama is doing us a favour. He doesn't need to be president again but we need him to save this country," he submitted to applause from the gathering.



Sam George is one of the most vocal critics of the current government in terms of issues relating to governance, corruption and economic decline.



He also tasked the youth to revert to the house-to-house and door-to-door campaigns that the late John Evans Atta Mills used to win the hearts of Ghanaians leading to his election victory in 2008.

John Mahama's main contender in the December 7, 2024 vote will be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).





Who is doing who a favour? If they need him to feed their cultic political egos, they should say so and NOT say the NDC & Ghana needs him willy-nilly. It is this dangerous/sycophantic mindset that has made JM think/believe he is more important than NDC & Ghana. No way!!! pic.twitter.com/wPzUJkmhpB — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) February 26, 2024

