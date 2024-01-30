Mahama embarks on two-day building Ghana campaign tour in the Eastern region

John Dramani Mahama

Eastern Region is set to welcome flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama for an extensive two-day Building Ghana campaign tour, scheduled to take place from Tuesday January 30th to January 31st, 2024.

The campaign tour aims to engage with various communities and key stakeholders, reinforcing the commitment to national development.



According to statement issued by Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC Kojo Danquah,the tour will commence with a crucial meeting at the Peduase Resort in the Akuapem South Constituency, where President Mahama will interact with the Regional Executive Committee (REC) and other influential stakeholders.



The itinerary features strategic visits to significant locations, including Anum Palace, a courtesy call to Koforidua Zongo Chiefs, and a durbar with Transport Unions and Traders in Agormenya.



Noteworthy stops during the tour include a Town Hall Meeting in New Juaben South Constituency and a visit to Asokore SDA Training College in New Juaben North Constituency.

The second day’s activities will commence with a breakfast meeting with the Clergy at Koforidua Eastern Premier Hotel, followed by paying respects to the Kukurantumi Chief.



President Mahama will then engage with local farmers at Ahumanhumasu Pentecost Church, host an engagement ceremony at Nsutam Community Center, and conclude the tour with a rally and round table discussion with party executives.



According to the Statement, the comprehensive agenda underscores President Mahama’s dedication to inclusivity, grassroots perspectives, and national progress.