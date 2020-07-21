Politics

Mahama ends visit to registration centres over neglect of safety protocols

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has ended his unannounced visits to the various registration centres over the disregards for Coronavirus safety protocols.

The flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress started his unannounced visits to some of the registration centers across the country.



He started with the Volta Region where spoke to Chiefs and elders in the region after his rounds.



But the former President in a post on Facebook said he has cut short his visit to the various registration centres because of the disregards for the Coronavirus safety protocols.

He said “I have cut short my unannounced visit to some voter registration centres in Accra and Tema this afternoon. This is because of the very low awareness of the #COVID19 protocols including physical distancing and the wearing of masks.



"We have to step up public education on COVID-19 so that people can appreciate the risk reduction protocols”.





